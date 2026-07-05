Abhishek Nayar reflects on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's performance after shaky international debut

New Delhi:

The Indian team lost to England in the second T20I of the ongoing series between the two sides. After the first T20I produced no result, the second T20I saw a storm named Jacob Bethell blow the Men in Blue away in Manchester. However, despite the loss, one of the biggest moments from the game was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi making his international debut.

At just 15 years old, Vaibhav became the youngest India cricketer in history to play for the national team, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record. Coming on the back of a brilliant IPL season, Vaibhav made his way into the side but failed to put in a good showing.

Vaibhav departed on a score of 14 runs after hitting two sixes, and speaking on the same, former cricketer Abhishek Nayar came forward and talked about the nervousness that Vaibhav would be feeling.

"The jitters have just started for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The first one is the easiest one. It gets harder with time and with every innings. The talent is obviously there, but the one test he'll be put through is his mentality. But if you give him the freedom and then runaway, you'll get success,” Nayar said on Star Sports.

Nayar opened up on Vaibhav’s rise

Furthermore, Nayar also talked about how Sooryavanshi has witnessed an instant rise. Bursting onto the scene, he was selected by Rajasthan Royals and performed exceptionally across his first two seasons in the IPL.

"I feel for all the other 15-year-olds in India as their parents must be sitting on the couches and asking them, 'What are you doing here? Look at what Vaibhav Suryavanshi is doing for Team India'. So I am sure it's a nightmare for the other 15-year-olds. At 15, the one advantage he has is there is no baggage. You have the freedom not to think as a 15-year-old," said Nayar.

With two games played in the T20I series, India and England will take on each other in the third clash. The two sides will meet at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on July 7, and while the hosts have taken the lead in the series, India will hope to improve and put in a good showing.

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