Abhimanyu Easwaran's father reveals son's feelings on repeated exclusions: 'I have still not found a place' Abhimanyu Easwaran has been on the fringes of the Indian Test team despite having been with the squad for a long time now. Easwaran was with the Indian side for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, too, but warmed the benches in all five matches.

New Delhi:

Abhimanyu Easwaran has found himself on the wrong side of luck for not having made his Test debut for India despite having been with the squad for years now. Eawaran, the opening batter, has piled up thousands of runs in First-class cricket and has been with the team for time now. However, a debut has eluded the Bengal batter.

Easwaran was with the Indian team for the five-match series against England, too, but he had to warm the benches for all the matches with India playing Sai Sudharasan and Karun Nair. He was on the flight for the Border-Gavaskar series last year, too, but was kept out of the five games.

Following India's 2-2 stalemate against England in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Easwaran reflected on his near misses in a conversation with his father, Ranganathan Parameshwaran Easwaran.

"Abhi was pissed off because he wasn't picked. When I called, he said, 'Dad, I still haven't found a place.' He was disturbed, but said, 'I've lived my dream for 23 years, not getting picked for 1-2 games won't shatter that'," Easwaran's father said during an interview.

Meanwhile, his father added that the Indian management has told him that he will get his turn and will get a long rope. "Gautam Gambhir told Abhimanyu, 'You're doing the right things. You'll get your turn and a long run. I'm not the one to push you out after 1-2 matches.' The entire coaching team assured him he'll get his due," he added.

Easwaran was added to the Indian Test squad for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh in 2022 and was with the India A side for the tour of South Africa in 2021. Easwaran was asked to bat at No.3 during the unofficial Tests against South Africa and scored 103 in 55 in the two games. Despite these scores, he was not picked for the main squad.

"Abhimanyu was picked up for the India A side. He went to South Africa. With the advice of the Indian coaches at the time, Abhimanyu was asked to play one down, as Cheteshwar Pujara was leaving cricket. So he played at No. 3 and scored 103 against Marco Jansen and five other quality bowlers," the senior Easwaran said.

"By the time he came back from South Africa, Bengal lost in the quarterfinals to Karnataka. Karnataka played a pre-quarterfinal against Saurashtra. Bengal were out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy by then. So the talent scouts had nothing recent to show on paper. And this perception - along with the absence of an IPL record in my son's profile - is what I feel became a basic impediment to his India selection," he added.