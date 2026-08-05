Abdullah Shafique ends Pakistan's 49-year wait; West Indies on backfoot in second Test

Trinidad:

Abdullah Shafique produced a career-defining innings to put Pakistan in command of the second Test against the West Indies. He became the first batter from his country in nearly five decades to score more than 150 in a Test in the Caribbean as the visitors tightened their grip on the contest in Trinidad.

Resuming at Queen's Park Oval, Shafique remained unbeaten on 160 as Pakistan were bowled out for 387. With that, the Babar Azam-led side secured a first-innings lead of 43 runs. Notably, the visitors strengthened their position further before stumps when spinner Sajid Khan dismantled the West Indies top order with four wickets, leaving the hosts struggling at 103/6 in their second innings.

Meanwhile, the innings also carried historical significance for Shafique. His unbeaten 160 made him only the fifth Pakistan batter to register a score in excess of 150 in a Test in the West Indies and the first since Majid Khan's 167 in Guyana in 1977.

Highest individual Test scores by Pakistan batters against West Indies in the Caribbean

Player Score Hanif Mohammad (1958) 337 Wazir Mohammad (1958) 189 Majid Khan (1977) 167 Abdullah Shafique (2026) 160* Saeed Ahmed (1958) 150

West Indies found little success with the ball apart from Jomel Warrican, who finished with figures of 6/112. Shafique dominated the innings with an attacking approach, striking 15 boundaries and three sixes as Pakistan sought to square the two-match series after losing the opening Test by 90 runs.

Brandon King’s availability remains uncertain

The home side's challenge was complicated by the absence of opener Brandon King, who was unable to bat in the second innings because of a back complaint. His availability for the fourth day's play remains uncertain.

“Following initial medical assessments, Brandon King is experiencing lower back muscle spasms. He is currently being monitored and evaluated by the team's medical staff. As a precaution, the batter will not return to the field for the remainder of today's play,” the West Indies confirmed via a statement.

West Indies ended the day with captain Roston Chase dismissed for 17 off the final ball, leaving Justin Greaves unbeaten at the crease heading into the penultimate day.

Despite the difficult position, the hosts have not given up hopes of turning the match around. Bowling coach Ravi Rampaul said a competitive target could still keep the contest alive if the batting unit responds on Wednesday.

“At this stage though, and given the way the pitch is playing, if we can somehow push the lead to 150 we would have a chance," Rampaul said.

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