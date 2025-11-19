Abdul Aziz’s hat-trick stunned India B in Bengaluru; hosts suffer embarrassing defeat to Afghanistan A Afghanistan U19 stunned India B by 71 runs in the Bengaluru tri-series, defending 168 with a fiery six-wicket spell and a hat-trick from Abdul Aziz. India collapsed for 97 despite Yuvraj Gohil’s unbeaten 60, giving Afghanistan a landmark youth-level win.

Bengaluru:

Afghanistan Under-19 delivered one of the most commanding all-round performances of the One-Day Tri-Series in Bengaluru, stunning India B Under-19 by 71 runs in a match defined by a relentless bowling assault and a standout six-wicket burst from pacer Abdul Aziz, including a dramatic hat-trick.

The game’s tone shifted sharply after the interval, but the seeds of Afghanistan’s win were planted much earlier. Their total of 168 might have appeared modest, yet it was compiled with an awareness of the sluggish surface and the pressure of a tri-series contest. While boundaries were scarce, the innings carried purpose. Faisal Shinozada’s assured 58 provided the backbone, while Azizullah Miakhil’s patient 42 ensured Afghanistan kept rebuilding each time India applied pressure.

India B had kept control for long stretches with the ball, particularly through Naman Pushpak, whose 4 for 45 curtailed any chance of a late surge. Short spells from Ishan Sood and Hemchudeshan also interrupted momentum, limiting Afghanistan to a total that demanded exceptional bowling to defend.

Batters disappoint after decent outing for bowlers

That exceptional bowling arrived almost immediately. India B’s chase started shakily, but it was Aziz’s explosive spell that turned uncertainty into complete collapse. He sliced through the top order with pace and precision, removing captain Aaron George early and then dismantling the rest with a spell that oscillated between aggression and ruthless accuracy. His hat-trick came in a whirlwind burst, dismissing Deepesh Devendran, Udhav Mohan and Pushpak in successive deliveries, each wicket compounding India’s growing panic.

India B’s attempts to rebuild never materialised. Wickets fell in clusters, and Afghanistan’s bowlers refused to loosen their hold. Wahidullah Zadran (2 for 12) and Salam Khan (2 for 18) backed Aziz by maintaining pressure at both ends, denying India even the smallest window to settle into the chase.

The lone resistance came from Yuvraj Gohil, whose unbeaten 60 stood out amid the wreckage. His composure, however, wasn’t enough to counter the continuous breakthroughs, and India B folded for 97 in 29.3 overs.