'Ab kya bolu mai usme': Rohit Sharma's response on Sachin Tendulkar's statue leaves everyone in splits | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rohit Sharma in a press conference.

Rohit Sharma's light-hearted responses in press conferences are something to watch out for. During some tough questions, Sharma has a quality of replying to the reporters amusingly. The Indian captain once again caught the limelight with his humorous reply in a press conference to a question on Sachin Tendulkar's statue at the Wankhede Stadium.

Indian Legend's straight lofted shot is immortalised at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the venue where he played his last match in 2013 and also the one where he got to fulfil his dream of a World Cup title. Tendulkar inaugurated his statue on November 1. Meanwhile, the Indian captain Rohit was asked whether he saw the statue and knew which shot Tendulkar was depicting playing in it.

"Practice pe jab pahuche toh humne dekhna statue par itne closely dekhne nahi mila kyun ki hum practice kar rhe the aur press conference itna delay karwa diya humare media manager ne (laughs). Toh itna pass se dekhne ko nahi mila. We came back, I finished my batting and I came here now. Par mauka milega acche se dekhne ka.(Yes, we saw it when we came to practice, but couldn't see from close by. Our practice was also delayed by the media manager (laughs). But yeah, we will get to see it closely later," Sharma said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the IND vs SL clash in Mumbai.

"Mujhe toh abhi yeh bhi nahi pata ki kaun sa shot hai vo. Ab kya bolu main usme? Straight lofted shot ka statue banaya hai wahan pe.(What more can I say, they have made a statue of straight lofted shot. It's nice, I hope you guys enjoyed it, we saw the statue, it's fantastic," the Indian captain added.

Tendulkar was accompanied by his wife and daughter for the special ceremony at his home ground. He stated that it was a special moment for him. "It is indeed a special moment for me. It was around February when Shelar and Kale called me on behalf of the MCA, they said we are having this thought of having your statue inside the stadium. I was extremely delighted, to be honest. I did not know how to react," Tendulkar at the event.

Latest Cricket News