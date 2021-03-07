AB de Villiers hails 'special' Virat Kohli: 'Leader who elevates others when personal performances are down'

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES/BCCI.TV AB de Villiers hailed Virat Kohli's leadership after India made a remarkable comeback to beat England 3-1 in the four-Test series on Saturday.

AB de Villiers took to Twitter to hail Virat Kohli's leadership abilities after India secured a remarkable comeback victory in the Test series against England. After facing a big defeat in the first Test of the series, India went on to beat the England side in all the remaining matches to secure a 3-1 win in the four-Test series.

de Villiers said that Kohli's body language as a leader 'elevates' those around him.

The Indian captain has had a rough time with the bat throughout the series but the former South African captain noted that Kohli's struggle with form didn't hamper his passion as the captain of the side.

"Kohli’s leadership this test match allowed young guns like Axar, Rishabh and Washie to play with freedom and dominate the game. It takes a special leader to elevate other players around them through body language and passion when their personal performance has been down," de Villiers wrote.

With the series win, India also qualified for the final of the World Test Championship, where they meet New Zealand. The match will take place between June 18-22 at the iconic Lord's stadium in London.

Team India produced a number of remarkable performances since returning to the red-ball format after the COVID-19 break. The side, under Rahane's leadership, defeated Australia in Australia despite losing a number of first-choice players in the XI (including the entirety of the first-choice bowling attack).

In the series against England, Team India saw the youngsters stepping up again, as debutant Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Rishabh Pant made key contributions in steering India to a memorable series win.