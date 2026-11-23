The sandpaper gate controversy has once again surrounded Australian cricket, with Usman Khawaja coming forward and revealing that all of the players knew about the use of sandpaper and Australia's tampering with the ball across multiple Tests; the statements have blanketed the players in controversy once more.

Several former and current cricketers have come forward and issued statements around the Sandpaper Gate, with some like Bancroft and Warner supporting Khawaja, whereas the likes of Cummins and Starc have denied the claims that the former batter made.

Speaking on the same, former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers took centre stage and made some massive statements around Khawaja’s comments, calling out the timing of his statements and opining that every Australian player must have known about the incident.

"It's weird because everyone is now talking about the sandpaper and, 'Did you know about the sandpaper?' At the end of the day, everyone knew they were going to cross the line and do something illegal, and that's the point everyone is missing. Why are we all so worried about the object that was used? The fact of the matter is there was a premeditated decision made to do something illegal on the ground. Every single person knew about it. I have zero per cent doubt about it," AB de Villiers was quoted as saying by nine.com.au.

De Villiers called out the timing of Khawaja’s statement

Furthermore, De Villiers opined that while there is nothing wrong with Khawaja writing a book and talking about the incident, he did question the timing of it all, considering that the incident happened back in 2018, and he chose to talk about it eight years later.

"I'm not here to burn any individuals or say one is right and the other is wrong. I have strong feelings about a couple of things that I might share here. Usman, there's nothing wrong with him releasing the book. The timing is obviously a bit weird, given it's 2026 now,” De Villiers said.

"It's become really personal for all the people involved, and I do have sympathy for them. Obviously not sympathy for what took place on that day and who knows how many games before then," he added.

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