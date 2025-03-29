AB de Villiers lauds Royal Challengers Bengaluru's depth in squad following consecutive wins Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers took centre stage and talked about Royal Challengers Bengaluru's depth in their squad could be key for them going forward in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have gotten off to an emphatic start to their IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 campaign. The side defeated defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and followed it up with another brilliant victory against Chennai Super Kings in Chepauk.

Winning two games out of two, former South Africa and RCB cricketer AB de Villiers took centre stage and heaped praise on the side after their wins, lauding the depth that they possess in the season.

"I saw Bhuvi and thought 'he wasn't going to play and he came in'. That's what you want. You want guys like 'wow is this guy the replacement'. He's not even in the starting lineup in the first game (vs KKR) and now they are getting Bhuvi Kumar to replace someone int he second game. This is the kind of balance and depth you need in the side,” AB de Villiers said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"The defending champions, KKR... to beat them away from home at the star of thr campaign, and also CSK whose record at Chepauk, is absolutely incredible. From here, the road actually gets easier for RCB as we look at the points table. RCB are right on top; the only team with two wins and a fantastic bet run rate," he added.

Furthermore, the former Proteas legend expressed how this is the best start that RCB has had to an IPL campaign, and they will not be going forward with the title in mind but the forthcoming matches.

"Great start for RCB and it really is looking good. We are not going into the space of, 'Is this the year (RCB will win the IPL)?' "But I do believe this is the best start RCB have ever had, not only from the results point of view but also from the way the squad looks and how free they look out there especially playing away from home,” De Villiers said.