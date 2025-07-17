AB de Villiers lambasts India's batting attack for recent third Test loss against England Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers recently came forward and slammed the Indian team's batting attack for their loss at the Lord's Cricket Ground in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against England.

New Delhi:

The Indian team missed out on the barest of margins from winning the third Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against England. Taking on the side at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, the game went down to the wire, with Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj hoping to pull off a win on day 5.

However, it was England who ultimately triumphed and won the game by 22 runs, gaining the advantage in the series once more. It is worth noting that India had a target of 193 runs to chase down at Lord’s, and the side was bundled out for a meagre 170 as they lost the third Test.

Witnessing the side’s performance with the bat, former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers took centre stage and slammed the Indian batting attack for playing conservatively during the run chase.

“I think team India went wrong in my humble opinion, final innings way too conservative with the bat in hand in the top five. I felt Jaddu played it to the tea because he needed to be conservative and play the situation, where I felt the top five had a lot more freedom to be fluent out there and to take that attack to the English bowlers, put pressure on them, make them get the catches out,” De Villiers said in a video on his YouTube channel.

De Villiers opined India will be disappointed after losing third Test

Furthermore, De Villiers reiterated how disappointed the side would be after losing the third Test of the series. He revealed that the side’s plan to take it deep backfired against them.

"Team India never got to do that as they were very tentative, very conservative, obviously wanted to take it deep, but that sort of backfired. India will be very disappointed not leading this series right now. They’ve missed out on so many opportunities to dominate, especially with the bat in hand with those last batters,” De Villiers said.