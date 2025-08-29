AB de Villiers gives his take on the newly introduced Bronco Test Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers recently came forward and gave his take on the newly introduced Bronco Test that the Indian players will be undergoing ahead of the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup 2025.

New Delhi:

With the Asia Cup 2025 all set to kick off on September 9, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) recently came forward and announced the introduction of the new Bronco Test, centred around rugby. The Bronco Test involves players running and maintaining their fitness levels.

Having given the Bronco test several times, former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers recently came forward and talked about the nature of the fitness test and his experience with it.

India, all set to take on the best sides in Asia in the upcoming Asia Cup, will be looking to maintain peak fitness ahead of the tournament, and they will be hoping to come out as champions.

"I actually didn't even know when the team told me about it. I said, 'What is a Bronco Test?' But when they explained it to me, I knew exactly what it was. I've been doing it ever since I was 16 years old. Over here in South Africa, we call it the sprint repeat ability test,” De Villiers said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"It's one of the worst you can do. Very clearly remember at the University of Pretoria, also at SuperSport Park, in the cold winter mornings of South Africa, in particular, where there's not a lot of oxygen, the altitude here is, I think, 1,500 meters above sea level. So, not a lot of oxygen, and those lungs would burn,” he added.

R Ashwin recently opined on the Bronco Test as well

Similar to AB de Villiers, former India international Ravichandran Ashwin also gave his take on the Bronco Test. He slammed the BCCI for introducing the test and opined that there was nothing wrong with the existing system.

"I just want to raise some questions. As a player, the problem is one of continuity. I would really like some continuity. It is important to give that. Whenever a new trainer comes in, he should work with the outgoing trainer for six months to one year to give the handover. There is no need to change something that is working. If something is working, then it needs to be discussed and then changed,” Ashwin said on his channel.