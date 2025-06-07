AB de Villiers backs South Africa to go all the way ahead of World Test Championship 2025 final Former South Africa batter AB de Villiers took centre stage and talked about how he is confident that South Africa can defeat Australia in the upcoming World Test Championship final at the Lord's Cricket Ground from June 11.

The stage is set for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2025-27. South Africa will be taking on Australia at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London from June 11, and both teams will be looking to put in their best performance and get their hands on the title.

Where fans are waiting in anticipation to see the two teams take on each other, former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers recently came forward and gave his prediction for the upcoming clash. The 41-year-old backed the Proteas to beat Australia and lift the title.

“This is a massive moment for South African cricket—a final at Lord's. The entire nation will be behind our team, and hopefully, we can cross the line. I'm excited for the challenge. It's a well-balanced side, and I'm quietly confident we can upset Australia. I say 'upset' because they're clearly the favorites for this ICC World Test Championship Final,” AB de Villiers told Star Sports.

“Australia are a very experienced, well-oiled machine of a team. It won't be easy for South Africa. But I'm quietly confident because we're going there with many in-form players and big-hearted guys who have something to prove on this stage,” de Villiers added.

De Villiers excited to see South Africa take on Australia

It is interesting to note that the upcoming clash between South Africa and Australia will be the first Test match between the two teams since January 2023. South Africa finished in first place in the WTC standings, whereas Australia finished in second place, booking the date for the summit clash of the tournament.

“For many of these players, it'll be their first match at Lord's—hopefully, they'll settle quickly. But I'm really looking forward to this contest. It's going to be fantastic cricket—after all, it's a final, and both teams have earned their place here,” AB de Villiers said.