AB de Villiers backs Shubman Gill-led India to do well in England Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers took centre stage and backed the Indian team to do well in their upcoming Test tour against England. The Indian team will lock horns with England across five Test matches from June 20.

The Indian team is all set to tour England for a five-game Test series. The tour is all set to kick off from June 20, and it is worth noting that team India announced that ace batter Shubman Gill will be their new skipper in Test cricket, with Rishabh Pant being announced as the deputy.

Interestingly, the upcoming series will be the start of the new World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27, and both sides will be hoping for a good start to the new cycle. Ahead of the series, former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers took centre stage and opined that the youngsters in the side should take some responsibility in the upcoming tour and backed them to win the away series.

"They've (youngsters) got to take some responsibility on in England; it'll be a tough test, but they have all the talent in the world and, if they believe, maybe they can achieve something special,” AB de Villiers was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

"Yes, it's time for the younger guys to step up... Shubman Gill taking on the responsibility. There's lots of talent in India and largely credit to the IPL for that, (it is) really giving great exposure to some of the youngsters at a very early age,” he added.

De Villiers talks of IPL's impact on player preparation

Furthermore, De Villiers talked about how the IPL (Indian Premier League) has played a major role in preparing the youngsters for the major assignments. "We saw Vaibhav Suryavanshi this year (and) many other youngsters; they come in their first year and they look very mature and ready to play cricket and it's a great platform for Indian cricket,” De Villiers said.

With the upcoming tour marking the start of the new World Test Championship cycle, both India and England will be looking to put in a good show and get off to a good start to the new cycle.