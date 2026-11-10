Aaryavir Sehwag smashes sensational century, dominates UAE in U19 Asia Cup clash

Star India U19 batter Aaryavir Sehwag put forth a magnificent performance as India U19 took on UAE U19 at the U19 Asia Cup. The two sides met at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman on November 10th, and the clash began with India coming in to bat first, hoping to play some good cricket.

Opening the innings, Sehwag performed brilliantly, scoring a century in 131 deliveries. After skipper Lakshay Raichandani was dismissed for 17 early in the game, Sehwag’s knock stabilised the innings and gave India a platform to build on.

It is interesting to note that Sehwag has been in good form for the Indian team of late; the star batter was exceptional in India’s first game in the tournament when the side took on Nepal.

Sehwag scored an unbeaten 70 runs against the side on November 6, and has followed it up with a century against the UAE, and it could be interesting to see how he fares for the Me in Blue in the side’s subsequent matches in the tournament.

India look to post fighting total in the first innings

Speaking of the Indian team, the side has gotten off to a slow start to the clash against the UAE. The game began with skipper Lakshay Raichandani departing on a score of 17 runs in 32 deliveries. After the early wicket, the century of Aaryavir Sehwag stabilised the innings for India.

It could be interesting to see how far the Men in Blue will go with this score. Notably, the side is coming into the game on the back of a loss against Pakistan U19 in their last game.

After scoring 208 in the first innings, India lost to Pakistan by three wickets and have registered one win and one loss in the two games they have played so far. The side will hope to put in a good show against the UAE and get back to winning ways. Currently, India U19 sits in second place in their group, and a win against the UAE would see them take the top spot but the performance of Aaryavir Sehwag will be key for the Men in Blue going forward.

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