Aaryavir Sehwag blasts unbeaten 70, Lakshya hits half-century too as India thrash Nepal in U19 Asia Cup 2026

New Delhi:

Aaryavir Sehwag, son of former cricketer Virender Sehwag, stole the show with his blistering batting in the India A’s opening clash against Nepal A in the U19 Asia Cup 2026. His opening partner and captain, Lakshya Raichandani, also played a pivotal role, scoring an unbeaten 53 runs as India won the match by 10 wickets.

India had won the toss and elected to bowl first and put Nepal under threat from the outset. They lost wickets at regular intervals and could never recover from the poor start. Indian bowlers were successful in keeping Nepal in check and they were reduced to 51/4 at one stage. Ishan Sood in particular was ruthless with the new ball as the 17-year-old claimed three wickets. He went on to concede just 18 runs in 10 overs and was eventually adjudged the Player of the Match.

Along with Ishan, Arjun Rajput was equally effective. He cleared the tail, ending up with three wickets for eight runs in 5.3 overs. Yashveer Goud, in the meantime, picked up two.

For Nepal, Darsh Sonar and keeper-batter Aashish Luhar stitched an important partnership of 43 runs, which helped the team post 128 runs on the board, as it seemed difficult at one point. Daksh added 43 runs off 93 balls, while Aashish scored 29.

Indian openers dominate second innings

India chased down 129 runs in just 19.1 overs. Aaryavir produced a cracking start in the middle and that didn’t allow Nepal to build any momentum with the ball. The 19-year-old went on to smack an unbeaten 70 runs off 52 balls, which included four maximums and seven boundaries. Lakshya’s 53, on the other hand, had seven boundaries.

Meanwhile, India will play Pakistan next in the U19 Asia Cup. Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) will host the blockbuster clash on March 8.

Nepal U19 (Playing XI): Aashish Luhar (wk), Abhay Yadav, Bipin Sharma (c), Darsh Sonar, Niraj Kumar Yadav, Nischal Chhetri, Nitesh Patel, Prashiddha Jaishi, Sachin Bhatt, Sushil Rawal, Suryanshu Koirala

India U19 (Playing XI): Aaryavir Sehwag, Anvay Dravid (wk), Arjun Rajput, Ishan Sood, Kavya Patel, Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani (c), Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Yashveer Goud, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan

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