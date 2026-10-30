Aaryavir Sehwag, Anvay Dravid named as India announce squad for U-19 Asia Cup 2026

New Delhi:

India have unveiled a 15-member squad for the upcoming U19 Asia Cup, scheduled to take place in Muscat, Oman, from November 4 to 14. Lakshya Raichandani will lead the side, with Yashbardhan Chauhan continuing as his deputy. Meanwhile, Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid, sons of Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid, respectively, have also found a place in the squad.

India will enter the continental competition following a productive run of results in their recent youth assignments against Australia and Sri Lanka. The youngsters registered a clean sweep against the Kangaroos in the September-October fixtures, winning the four-day series 2-0 before completing a 3-0 victory in the one-day matches. Their earlier tour of Sri Lanka also produced a four-day series triumph, although India lost the corresponding one-day contest 2-1.

Captain led from the front

Raichandani's performances against Australia strengthened his credentials as a key batter in the squad. He accumulated 250 runs across three innings in the four-day fixtures, with an outstanding 240 in the opening match. Chauhan also made his presence felt in the limited-overs format, finishing the one-day series against Australia with 176 runs from two innings. His tally included a century in the second match.

How did Sehwag and Dravid fare so far?

Sehwag has shown encouraging form at the top of the order, registering scores of 28, 47 and 34 during the one-day series against Australia. Dravid, who serves as the team's first-choice wicketkeeper, contributed 38 and nine in his two appearances against Australia. Earlier, he had produced an impressive 87 off 67 deliveries during the Sri Lanka tour.

Several other selections come with encouraging performances behind them. Kushagra Ojha and Manal Chauhan have delivered useful contributions with the bat, while right-arm medium pacer Mohit Ulva has demonstrated his batting ability lower down the order. Ulva struck 92 from 84 balls at No. 10 in the opening four-day fixture against Australia.

Notably, India have been placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Nepal and the UAE. Group B features Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Sri Lanka. The top two sides from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

India U19 squad: Lakshya Raichandani (captain), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineeth, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (vice-captain), Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (wicketkeeper), Rajat Baghel (wicketkeeper), V. Yashveer, Aryan Savsani, Mohit Ulva, Kavya Patel, Shavin Vinod and Ishan Sood.

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