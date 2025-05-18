Aaron Finch reflects on Virat Kohli's decision to retire from Test cricket Former Australia cricketer Aaron Finch recently came forward and talked about Virat Kohli and decision to retire from Test cricket. He heaped praise on Kohli for always putting the team first in the longest format of the game.

New Delhi:

With the Indian team all set to tour England for a five-game Test series starting from June 20, the side will be without the services of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as both batters announced their retirement from the longest format before the start of the series.

The news of Virat Kohli announcing his retirement from Test cricket left the fans stunned, and with the star batter hanging up his boots in the longest format, former Australia cricketer Aaron Finch took centre stage and heaped praise on Kohli.

Finch lauded Kohli for prioritising Test cricket and putting the priority on the team to the extent of sacrificing his runs for the team. "What really stands out to me about Virat's leadership is that you can look at his numbers now and say they're not as good as they were five years ago. But he was playing on some wickets in India that were spinning hugely from day one. It was about putting your own ego aside to say, 'What's the best thing for my team right now to win a Test match against this opposition?’” Finch told JioStar.

Furthermore, Finch talked about how India could have rolled out more flat wickets, which could have helped Kohli rack up more runs in the latter stages of his Test career.

"They could have rolled out some flat wickets and said, 'I'm going to cash in on my own runs and make sure that my record stacks up with some of the all-time greats,' but he put his own ego aside and said, 'I want what's best for my team to win this match,” Finch said.

With India all set to lock horns with England from June 20, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) will be announcing their new captain soon. The series will mark the start of the new World Test Championship cycle, and both sides will be looking to get off to a good start.