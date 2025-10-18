Aaron Finch reflects on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's possible final dance in Australia Aaron Finch praised Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ahead of what could be their final series in Australia, calling them “greats” whose on-field presence energises players and fans alike. He expects massive support if this is indeed their farewell tour Down Under.

Perth:

As India gear up for their ODI series against Australia, speculation continues to grow around whether this will be the final time fans Down Under see Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in action on Australian soil. With both players nearing the twilight of their careers and having already stepped away from T20Is and Test.

To add to that mystery, chief selector Ajit Agarkar hasn’t confirmed their availability for the ODI World Cup 2027. On top of that, certain reports claim that the Australia tour could possibly be Rohit and Kohli’s final dance in international cricket and not just in Australia.

Reflecting upon that, former Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch spoke glowingly about the legacy of the two Indian legends and the impact they continue to have on and off the field. Having played against both Rohit and Kohli across formats and continents, Finch offered a heartfelt perspective on what their presence means to the game.

“I think any time you get the opportunity to see greats of the game playing up close, it’s unbelievable. You can watch as much cricket as you want on TV, but until you see them in the flesh at the ground, you truly understand what their presence does, not just to the players around them but also to the fans in the stands. It’s crazy. I’ve had some great moments playing against both of them, in Australia and in India. So yeah, I’ve got no doubt the fans will turn out if this does end up being their last series,” Finch said exclusively to the press during Media Day ahead of the first ODI.

Finch expects crowd to turn up for Virat

Finch also highlighted the crowd-pulling power both players possess, especially Kohli, whose passion on the field often ignites energy in the stands. He recalled how both Indian stars have left lasting impressions in Australia over the years and believes the local crowd will once again embrace the opportunity to watch them live.

“The impact they have, particularly Virat, when he starts getting the crowd involved, is pretty special to see. You think back to the most recent T20 World Cup in Australia; it was incredible to see how much the crowd got behind him every time he walked out to bat. And Rohit, he sets the tone at the top of the order. So, I’ve got no doubt both, Australian and Indian fans, will love watching them play in Australia once more,” he added.