Australia captain Aaron Finch likely to announce retirement from ODI cricket

Aaron Finch is set to retire soon according to reports. Finch who is currently the skipper of Autralia's T20I and ODI teams is likely to announce retirement from ODI cricket soon. However, he will continue to play T20 format of the game.

Under the captaincy of Aaron Finch, the Australian team won the 2021 T20 World Cup, when Australia defeated New Zealand in the final.

Aaron Finch has played only five Test matches in his career so far. He has played 145 ODIs and 92 T20 Internationals so far.

Finch has scored 278 runs in five Test matches. In 145 ODIs played so far, he has scored 5401 runs with an average of 39.1. Finch has 17 centuries and 30 half-centuries to his name in ODIs. Talking about T20 cricket, he has scored two centuries and 17 half-centuries. He has 2855 runs in this format.

Aaron Finch has played 92 IPL matches so far and has scored 2091 runs. He has scored 15 fifties in the cricket league.

The Australian squad for the T20 World Cup has been announced and Aaron Finch will be the captain. Before this, the Australian team is set to visit India for playing three T20I matches will be played. It is being told that on September 10, they can announce to leave a format. It remains to be seen what Aaron Finch decides and what he has to say.

