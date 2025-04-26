Aaron Finch lauds Ishan Kishan after vital knock against CSK in IPL 2025 Former Australia international Aaron Finch lauded Ishan Kishan after his valuable knock against Chennai Super Kings, which helped Sunrisers Hyderabad register a five-wicket win in the ongoing IPL 2025.

Chennai:

Ishan Kishan played a vital knock of 44 runs off 34 balls to help Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL 2025. SRH had never won at MA Chidambaram Stadium and on top of that, the Pat Cummins-led side was under immense pressure given their poor run of form but against CSK, they managed to keep up with the momentum and play to their merit, to win the game by five wickets.

Chasing 155 runs, Hyderabad lost the wicket of Abhishek Sharma early. The youngster departed for a duck and Travis Head soon followed suit, scoring 19 runs. Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma had rough outings as well. Hyderabad desperately needed someone to stick to the crease and keep the scoreboard ticking and that’s exactly what Kishan managed to achieve. His strike rate may not look impressive on paper, but the keeper-batter has done a commendable job to earn two points for Hyderabad.

Former cricketer Aaron Finch was impressed by Kishan’s batting show as well. He analysed that the 26-year-old can take the game deep and noted that the cricketer hadn’t played any rash shot and that helped him to build momentum.

“He is one of those players who, if he gives himself time at the start, can take it really deep. And he did that today. If you see the way he went about his innings, he wasn't playing anything rash right at the start. He kind of assessed the wicket and then went from there,” Finch said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

“His team must be really pleased. He had a string of really bad scores. I think he scored more runs in this innings than in his last seven innings. He would have been really disappointed not to take it home as it wasn't like a really good delivery [he got out to]. There was a fielder right there [at deep midwicket] and he hit a straight down his throat,” he added.