Aus-Ind 2nd ODI: Finch-Warner equals Tendulkar-Sehwag century opening stand record

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES David Warner (left) and Aaron Finch in action against India in Sydney on Sunday.

India's bowling woes in Australia continued in second ODI as well after David Warner and Aaron Finch added 142 runs for the first wicket for the 12th time in their career together in Sydney on Sunday. They become the sixth most successful pair in the history of ODI as they matched Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar's opening 100-run stand. Sourav Ganguly and Tendulkar still holds the record of most first-wicket century partnership (21) ahead of Shikhar Dhawan-Rohit Sharma's and Adam Gilchrist-Matthew Hayden's 16 first-wicket 100 stands.

This was also Warner and Finch's fifth 100 wicket stand against India, which makes the most successful batting pair against India in the ODI format. They overcome Finch-Steve Smith's and David Boon-Geoff Marsh's four 100-run wicket stands. Dhawan and Rohit remains the most consistent batting pair between the nations as the duo had put up 100-plus score six times in the ODI. Gilchrist-Hayden, Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar-VVS Laxman and Ajinkya Rahane-Rohit Sharma are the other pairs who have scored 100 or more runs for a wicket at least four times while the two countries faced off.

This was also the first time, India, who have played 978 ODIs so far, have conceded 100+ runs to take the first wickets in three consecutive ODIs. It began with 106-run stand between Kiwi pair Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls in third ODI of the series, which New Zealand won 3-0 back in February. This was followed by 156 run stand between Finch and Warner in first ODI on Friday.