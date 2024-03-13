Wednesday, March 13, 2024
     
  WATCH | 'Aapko bohot miss kiya': Delhi Capitals welcome Rishabh Pant in unique style ahead of IPL 2024

WATCH | 'Aapko bohot miss kiya': Delhi Capitals welcome Rishabh Pant in unique style ahead of IPL 2024

BCCI declared Rishabh Pant fit for the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday (March 12). Since then, all the franchises including Delhi Capitals have welcomed the cricketer back to where he belongs. Pant is making a comeback to competitive cricket for first time since Dec 2022.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: March 13, 2024 13:34 IST
Rishabh Pant, IPL 2024
Image Source : PTI Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has been the toast of the nation ever since has been declared fit by the BCCI to play in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) edition. He will be leading the Delhi Capitals and also play as a wicketkeeper-batter as his 14-month rehabilitation completed after surviving a horrific accident in December 2022.

"After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, @RishabhPant17 has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming #TATA @IPL 2024 (sic)," the tweet from BCCI read. Ever since then, all franchises have welcomed the cricketer back on the field with emotional messages and are looking forward to see him in action in IPL 2024 scheduled to start from March 22.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have welcomed their captain Pant in a unique way sending him a special jersey through a kid who says, "Aapko bohot miss kiya." The video of the same has gone viral on social media as the fans are in frenzy looking at the youngster making a comeback. 

Rishabh Pant will take the field for the first time since December 2022 on March 23 against the Punjab Kings in Mohali at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. All eyes will be on him as BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has also stated there is a possibility of him making it to the T20 World Cup if he keeps well. "Pant is batting well, keeping well - we will declare him fit soon - if he can play the T20 WC for us, that will be a big thing, he is an asset - if he can keep, he can play the WC, let's see how he does in IPL," Shah had told the media a day before he was declared fit by the BCCI.

 

