Aap Ki Adalat: 'I could only speak four sentences,' says Mohammed Shami on his first dressing room speech India fast bowler Mohammed Shami faced questions from India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma as he appeared on the iconic show Aap Ki Adalat. Shami revealed his dressing room speech when he made his India debut.

In a candid appearance on India TV's iconic show Aap Ki Adalat, India fast bowler Mohammed Shami recalled his speech in the Indian dressing room on his debut. Speaking to the India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Rajat Sharma, Shami revealed he found it hard to speak in front of some great Indian players, whom he had seen on television only.

His speech at his debut

Asked what he said when he was asked to give a speech on his debut inside the dressing room by his mates, Shami replied, "Woh toh bahut dangerous tha. Jitne bhi stars they, all of them were sitting in front, and Yuvi Pa made me stand on a chair. English aati nahin hai, sabki language bol nahin sakta, aur saamne sab aise chehre they jinko TV par hi dekha hai. I stood and asked, 'Hindi me bolun toh chalega?' I could only speak four sentences. I said, Bhai log, aap se jitna bhi ho saka, utna seekhne ki koshish karoonga."

Meanwhile, Shami has been one of the star bowlers for the Indian team for more than a decade. The speedster, born in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, has played 64 Tests, 108 ODIs and 25 T20Is for India. He took 229 wickets in Tests, 206 in ODIs and 27 in the shortest format.

Shami made his debut in January 2013 against Pakistan in an ODI, before playing his first Test in November 2013 against the West Indies.

