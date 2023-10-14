'Aap ka advice follow kiya aur sab kuch billlkoool THANDA rakha' - Sachin takes a brutal dig at Shoaib Akhtar

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND SHOAIB AKHTAR/ X Shoaib Akhtar (left) and Sachin Tendulkar (right)

India's thumping win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing World Cup on Saturday saw Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar take a dig at former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar.

Sachin took to the social media platform 'X' formerly 'Twitter' and took a jibe at Shoaib as the Rohit Sharma-led side kept India's unbeaten record in the ODI World Cup versus Pakistan intact.

Sachin captioned his post, "My friend, aap ka advice follow kiya aur sab kuch billlkoool THANDA rakha…."

His reply came in response to a post from Shoaib that the "Rawalpindi Express" had shared earlier on X. Shoaib's post read, "Kal agar asa kuch kerna hai, toh #ThandRakh."

India put up a clinical exhibition of batting, bowling and fielding at the Narendra Modi Stadium and outclassed Pakistan by seven wickets. After being put into bat first, Pakistan had a wonderful opportunity to put a massive total on what seemed a beautiful deck to bat on but their batters got rolled over in just 42.5 overs at a score of 191.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was the star with the ball for the hosts as he claimed two scalps while giving away just 19 runs in his seven overs. He was supported well by Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya who bagged two scalps each respectively.

The target of 192 was never going to be a daunting one for the Men in Blue and skipper Rohit Sharma proved the same with his willow. Rohit scored 86 runs off just 63 balls, including six fours and the same number of sixes and played at a strike rate of 136.50.

It took India just 30.3 balls to chase the total down and Bumrah was awarded the Player of the Match for his excellent spell of fast bowling.

