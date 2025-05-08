Aakash Chopra suggests changes to Delhi Capitals' playing XI ahead of PBKS clash Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took centre stage and and suggested some changes that could be made to Delhi Capitals' playing XI ahead of their high octane clash against Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL.

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals are all set to take on Punjab Kings. Both sides face off in game 58 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 8. It is interesting to note that Delhi Capitals currently occupy fifth place in the IPL 2025 standings.

Well, in the race for the knockouts, Delhi Capitals will be hoping to put in a good performance in their upcoming game against Punjab. Ahead of the high-octane clash, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took centre stage and suggested some changes that DC could make to their playing XI that could go on to help them.

He opined that the side should keep Ashutosh Sharma in the playing XI. The franchise opts to put Ashutosh in the impact subs option when they are batting first.

"Keep Ashutosh in the XI. You keep Ashutosh out even while batting first, that you would bring him in as an impact sub. Then you bring him after Vipraj Nigam. He is batting better than Karun Nair and Abishek Porel, and is doing consistent batting," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Keep him in the XI so that you don't wait for him to come. Why bring him in when everyone gets out? He might be able to control the match if you send him earlier," he observed.

He went on to state that he does not understand Delhi Capitals’ batting order in the tournament. He expressed how he cannot deduce what the franchise is trying to do with their batting attack.

"What's the system of your batting order? I haven't understood your batting order this entire season. They have probably used six opening pairs. I can't figure out what they want to do. If any team's opening is not consistent, qualification becomes difficult even if you win the first four games," he said.