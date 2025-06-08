Aakash Chopra reflects on what went wrong for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra recently came forward and talked about what went wrong for Delhi Capitals as they finished in fifth place in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, missing out on the playoffs.

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 has come to a fitting end with Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally breaking their trophy curse and lifting the title by defeating Punjab Kings in the summit clash of the competition. Several sides put in some good showings throughout the season, but rarely did any of the teams have a season like Delhi Capitals.

Led by Axar Patel, Capitals looked set for a big season, winning consistently at the start of the season. However, their campaign quickly derailed, and they ended up being eliminated from the group stage of the tournament as they finished in fifth place in the standings.

After the conclusion of the IPL 2025, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took centre stage and talked about what went wrong with Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025. "One thing that went against them was that they were unable to figure out whom they should open with. They were actually winning until Jake Fraser-McGurk was playing, but they had no option but to drop him. They had to go with seven different opening combinations. They tried everyone, but it didn't work out for them," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Lack of replacement signing hurt Capitals according to Chopra

Furthermore, Aakash Chopra talked about how there was a hint of arrogance in Delhi Capitals not signing a replacement player early for England’s Harry Brook. According to Chopra, Capital’s reluctance played a huge role in their downfall.

"Some amount of arrogance also hit this team because Harry Brook wasn't coming. However, they didn't take anyone else. They didn't even think about taking anyone. Dewald Brevis was available, but they said they didn't need him. It was too late by the time they took (Sediqullah) Atal and played him," he said.