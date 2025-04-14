Aakash Chopra reflects on Rohit Sharma's form after another subpar show in IPL 2025 Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra recently came forward and talked about the form of Rohit Sharma after Mumbai Indians registered their second win of the IPL 2025 defeating the unbeaten Delhi Capitals.

Mumbai Indians registered their second win of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, defeating the unbeaten Delhi Capitals in a thrilling clash. With MI registering a win, the form of former skipper Rohit Sharma remained stagnant. Batting first, Rohit and Rickelton hoped to get off to a good start. However, after a few boundaries, Rohit departed on a score of 18 runs in 14 deliveries.

Speaking of his performances recently, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took centre stage and opined that things need to change for Rohit to come back in form for Mumbai Indians.

"Although Mumbai won this match, the truth is that they were 25 runs short. You were 59/1 after six overs and then kept going at 10 runs per over and didn't get all out till the end. Will Jacks came to play one ball. It means you have not maximised the 20 overs. Everyone batted well, but I think they fell short," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"If you have scored 100 in 10 overs, reach close to 225 or 250 if you have so much might. I think Rohit not scoring runs has become a slightly serious issue. Mumbai will have to think about that. Naman Dhir, who is probably batting the best in this team, got very few balls. It won't work out if Rohit doesn't score runs. Things need to change. I think they underachieved," Chopra added.

Furthermore, Chopra talked about Mumbai Indians’ bowling attack as well. The former India cricketer noted that ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is not back to his best yet and went on to laud the performance of Karn Sharma against the table toppers Delhi.

"When it was Mumbai's turn to bowl, Bumrah is still looking slightly 50-50. He is not looking that comfortable. He was taken down at the start. However, the three run-outs in the end. Ashutosh Sharma got run out first, then Kuldeep Yadav, and then Mohit Sharma on a direct hit, and that's it," he said.