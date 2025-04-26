Aakash Chopra reflects on Kolkata Knight Riders' batting order ahead of clash against PBKS Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra recently came forward and talked about the batting performance of defending champions Kolkata Knight Rider sin the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for game 44 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Kolkata Knight Riders host Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 26, and the clash could prove to be a must-win encounter for the three-time champions, as they have put in several subpar performances so far in the tournament.

Currently, Kolkata Knight Riders occupy seventh place in the standings with three wins and five losses in eight IPL matches. With six points to their name, the side will hope to improve in their upcoming match.

Ahead of their clash against Punjab Kings, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took centre stage and opined that the three-time champions’ batting attack is completely beyond his understanding.

"The batting order is totally beyond my understanding. You have played Rahmanullah Gurbaz. So you will play him again, and you should as well. However, it may sound very bizarre and strange that you were chasing a total close to 200 in the last match, you needed 10 or 11 runs per over, and you were 84/3 after 11 overs," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"You were done and dusted. Dwayne Bravo also said later that it isn't about Russell doing well or not, the truth is why 14 or 15 runs per over should be required when he comes to bat. So whoever plays at No. 3 and No. 4, which means Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer, needs to answer that question," he observed.

Furthermore, Chopra talked about the recent performances of star KKR batter Venkatesh Iyer. Iyer has been struggling for runs as of late, and Chopra opined that he will once again be tested when he takes on Punjab.

"If you have so much batting, which is good as well, you will have to keep hitting continuously. Venkatesh Iyer has had many innings where he hasn't done well. He hasn't done well against Punjab. Marco Jansen has dismissed him. So there is a strong match-up against him," he said.