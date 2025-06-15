Aakash Chopra reflects on India's potential bowling combination in upcoming England tour Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took centre stage and talked about the potential bowling combination that team India could go with in their upcoming five-game Test series against England that is set to kick off from June 20.

The new World Test Championship cycle kicks off with the Indian team taking on England. Both sides will lock horns in the first Test from June 20 at Headingley in Leeds as both teams will hope to get off to a good start to the new cycle. With the series looming on the horizon, there have been many discussions over what India's playing XI could look like in the first Test.

Many experts took centre stage and talked about the bowling combination that the Indian team could use in the upcoming series. Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra came forward and talked about how the Indian team should not make the mistake of overcompensating with the batters but should rather go with a potent bowling attack.

"We got a learning from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that if you get a little obsessed about the batting and play batters who can bowl and choose bowlers who can bat, then you are just going down the wrong path," Aakash Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"So I am thinking you should have a minimum of three proper fast bowlers. The fourth fast bowler could be Shardul Thakur for sure, if you wish, and then you can have Nitish Kumar Reddy as the fifth bowler and Ravindra Jadeja as the sixth bowler. So you have plenty of bowling options, but the batting is not compromised," he observed.

Aakash Chopra talked about Shardul Thakur’s potential inclusion

Where it is given that Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna would be India’s frontline pacers against England, Aakash Chopra discussed the possibility of Karun Nair making the cut, and the side going with four proper pacers.

"Otherwise, you can go the route of keeping Karun Nair at No. 6, Ravindra Jadeja at No. 7, and then go with four fast bowlers. That could be another thought process where Shardul Thakur won't be among the four fast bowlers, and you go with four proper fast bowlers," he said.

