Aakash Chopra points out Sunrisers Hyderabad's problems ahead of clash against Punjab Kings Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra recently came forward and talked about the problems which ail Sunrisers Hyderabad after the side has lost four of their last five matches in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025.

The stage is set for game 27 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 12. Ahead of the clash, it is worth noting that Sunrisers Hyderabad have been in horrid form as of late.

After winning their first game of the season, Hyderabad have been unable to register any wins, losing matches against Lucknow, Delhi, Kolkata, and Gujarat. The side have been in subpar form, and much of it has been on their performances with the bat.

Speaking of their performances, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took centre stage and talked about how SRH’s star batter Travis Head has been unable to perform for them in run chases. "What could this team's thought process be? It's extremely surprising that Abhishek Sharma hasn't hit a single six thus far. I think he hit 40 or 42 sixes last year. Travis Head doesn't score runs in run chases. He might still score runs while batting first but hasn't scored runs at all in run chases, especially if it's a big run chase," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Ishan Kishan hasn't been able to do anything like that after the first hundred. There are plenty of problems. My focus will once again be on Nitish Kumar Reddy because if the batting stumbles, Nitish Kumar Reddy needs to score runs. You can stand like a pillar even if there is a storm around," he observed.

Furthermore, Aakash Chopra was asked about how well Punjab Kings have used the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh so far, and Aakash backed the side to use Chahal well in the upcoming game.

"I think they will use Chahal well in this match. They didn't get him to bowl in the last match as it wasn't required. However, things are going to change. They are using Arshdeep properly. I don't think they are doing anything wrong there," Chopra added.