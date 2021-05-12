Aakash Chopra picks Shikhar Dhawan as captain in 17-member India squad for Sri Lanka tour

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former India batsman Aakash Chopra has selected his 17-member squad for Team India for the tour.

India are set to tour Sri Lanka for limited-overs series in the island country in July. While many of India's key limited-overs players will be in England to prepare for the five-match Test series, it is expected that BCCI will select a second squad for the Sri Lanka tour.

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra has selected his 17-member squad for Team India for the tour. He picked opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan as the skipper for the side.

“Shikhar Dhawan the captain because we have seen in the last two years that he is upgrading his software and batting with great responsibility. Along with him, I am picking Prithvi Shaw. The form we have seen from him, I feel he should be the front-runner in this race," Chopra said on his official YouTube channel.

Shreyas Iyer, who is currently undergoing recovery after a shoulder injury he sustained in March, is unlikely to be available for the Sri Lanka series.

"After that Shreyas Iyer if he is available. There is a talk of him playing county cricket but it would be better if you keep him for the six encounters here. Then Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, although Mumbai Indians dropped him halfway through,” Chopra further said.

“Hardik Pandya will be my vice-captain. And then Krunal Pandya. He played the last ODI series against England and performed well also. After that Yuzi Chahal. Deepak Chahar whose performances have been outstanding with the white-ball.

"He should be given a chance in ODIs as well. If Bhuvi and he bowl together, our powerplay problem of not taking wickets can also be sorted out."

Among bowlers, Chopra suggested names of Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan (if fit), Rahul Cahhar, Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar.

“After that Navdeep Saini, he has also been kept in cold storage. Neither India is playing him nor RCB. But I will keep him in my team because he was part of the team when India went to Australia and played a Test match also," said Chopra.

There is a question mark about T Natarajan’s injury. But if he is fit, he will go of course. Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy are the two extra spinners I have kept. I have also given place to Prasidh Krishna in my team."

Here is Aakash Chopra's 17-member team for Sri Lanka tour:

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Prasidh Krishna.