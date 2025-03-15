Aakash Chopra picks Mumbai Indians' best possible playing XI ahead of IPL 2025 Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took centre stage and picked his best possible first 12 of Mumbai Indians ahead of the new season of the IPL.

The stage is set for the 18th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. The 10 franchises will lock horns in thrilling clashes once more and will hope to get their hands on the marquee title. Ahead of the new season, many eyes would be set upon the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians.

Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, the side had a horrid campaign in 2024 when they finished in last place in the standings. However, with a revamped squad this time around, MI will hope for a resilient show in the upcoming IPL.

Ahead of the new season, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra came forward and picked his best possible playing combination for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025.

"Their strength is that it's difficult to assemble a better 11 or 12 than this. They have all the best players. You can start from Rohit Sharma, then Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks, it's great if you wish to play both, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya. After that, Naman Dhir will still be left. The depth is incredible," Aakash Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"If we check their bowling, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah. Can you find a better trio for the Wankhede pitch where the ball moves a little and wickets fall in the powerplay? You have got the best possible options available. In spin, they have Mitchell Santner and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. So the first 12 is outstanding," Chopra added.

It is interesting to note that Mumbai Indians have some significant star power in their squad. With the likes of Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, and many more stars in their arsenal, MI are being considered as one of the biggest favourites ahead of the IPL 2025.

Notably, Mumbai Indians will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign by taking on Chennai Super Kings. Both sides will lock horns in game 3 of the competition at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai, on March 23.