Aakash Chopra picks his uncapped playing XI from IPL 2025, leaves out Ayush Mhatre Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra recently came forward and picked his uncapped playing XI after the conclusion of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. The former batter went on to pick Vaibhav Suryavanshi over Ayush Mhatre in the playing XI.

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 ended with the Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru breaking their title curse and lifting their first-ever IPL title in 18 years. Throughout the season, there were several names that performed exceptionally well.

From 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi to 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre, the IPL 2025 was a tournament that proved that age is just a number. Several young guns made quite the impression through their excellence with the bat and the ball. With the conclusion of the competition, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took centre stage and picked his uncapped playing XI from the IPL 2025.

"I am going with two uncapped Punjabis to begin with. Of course, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, because they took the team to the final. Priyansh Arya has started so beautifully. Prabhsimran Singh had a season with 500-plus runs. Just to put things into perspective, Rohit Sharma has had one season with 500-plus runs," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

He also picked 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi as the no. 3 batter in the side, he picked the 14-year-old ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ Ayush Mhatre. Furthermore, he also picked the likes of Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Anshul Kamboj and many more names in his playing XI.

Chopra picked Vipraj Nigam as his all-rounder

Continuing his playing XI, Aakash Chopra went on to pick Delhi Capitals’ Vipraj Nigam as the all-rounder, even picking Harpreet Brar in his uncapped playing XI. "After that, I have chosen Vipraj Nigam. A phenomenal all-rounder. I felt he was the find of the tournament. He could be the earliest to play for India. He bowls leg-spin, bowls fast, the ball turns, bowls with courage, and in the powerplay and the middle overs,” Chopra said.

Aakash Chopra’s uncapped IPL playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Naman Dhir, Vipraj Nigam, Harpreet Brar, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Anshul Kamboj