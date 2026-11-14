Aakash Chopra opens up on star pacer being ignored again after loss in fourth NZ ODI

The Indian team suffered a heavy loss against New Zealand in the fourth ODI of the ongoing series between the two sides. After posting a total of 333 runs in the first innings of the game, New Zealand bundled out the Indian team for a score of 89 runs, as the Black Caps won the game by 244 runs.

There were several questions from the experts as the Indian lost the game, and many even questioned the absence of star pacer Mohammed Siraj from the side. It is worth noting that Siraj, despite being included in the squad for the ODIs, has been missing from the playing XI.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took centre stage and questioned why Siraj has not been included in the side.

"The fact is that we still didn't play Mohammed Siraj. I am going to write a petition. I want to know what Mohammed Siraj's mistake is, if someone from the Indian cricket team is listening, whether it's the coach or the captain. The captain has changed, but the guy is still dropped. Anshul Kamboj has been sent to prepare for Tests. Siraj has been held back here," Aakash Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra opened up on India’s fielding as well

Furthermore, Aakash Chopra opened up the fielding mistakes that the Indian team made in the clash, and reflected that if India had been clinical in the early stages, the result could have been different.

"When I think about Auqib Nabi as well, the catches that were dropped off his bowling, his performance would have been slightly better had they been taken. When I think about Kuldeep Yadav, he gets very few opportunities. That's true," he said.

"Then, when he is hit for 73 runs, you feel he didn't make the most of his chance, but sometimes you are rusty. Everyone else is playing, but you are not playing at all. You are just sitting on the bench. How can someone remain ready by sitting on the bench? Will Young also batted very well against him, whether it was the sweep or good shots over cover," Chopra observed.

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Former India cricketer slams India's batting attack after 244-run defeat against New Zealand in the fourth ODI