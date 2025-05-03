Aakash Chopra names Gujarat Titans bowler who should go to England for India's Test series India are set to travel to England for a five-match Test series that starts in June. Meanwhile, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has named a Gujarat Titans bowler, who should travel to England for the series after taking note of his impressive performances in IPL 2025.

New Delhi:

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took note of Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna's impressive performances in the Indian Premier League 2025 and felt that he should be on the flight to England for India's five-match Test series.

India are scheduled to play England in a five-match Test series from June 20 onwards, which will mark the commencement of the upcoming World Test Championship cycle 2025-27. The Indian batters will be facing a litmus test in challenging English conditions where the ball swings in the air and troubles the batters. The Indian pace battery will also need to be at its best to make the English batters fight tooth and nail for the runs.

Meanwhile, former India batter Aakash feels that GT pacer Prasidh Krishna has been doing a good job in IPL 2025 and needs to be on the flight to England if he continues performing in the same vein.

"Krishna will become Prasidh. He has the Purple Cap and Sai Sudharsan has the Orange Cap. It seems like he and Hazlewood are mirror images of each other. They are similar kinds of bowlers. They have a high-arm action and pitch the ball slightly behind the good length, and trouble the batters a little with bounce," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"They change their pace slightly, but the slower one is not very good. They don't rely too much on yorkers and bowl sharp bouncers. It was a god-like performance. I feel you should take him to England. If he remains in such form, he should be on the flight to England, and I really hope he is," he added.

Meanwhile, he also shed light on Gujarat Titans batters and their dominant show in the Indian cash-rich league. "The top three of Gujarat are the best in this IPL. They don't hit sixes, they keep hitting fours continuously. Even in this match, despite Gujarat scoring more runs, Hyderabad hit more sixes. They (GT) hit more fours. They are a four-hitting team, but they are a superhit team," the former India batter said in the same video.

"Sai Sudharsan plays properly. Shubman Gill also does the same. Shubman Gill was looking imperious. Considering the kind of form he was in, it seemed like he would score a hundred for sure. Jos Buttler - what an inclusion. I am thinking which overseas players have had the greatest impact in this tournament - Jos Buttler, Nicholas Pooran for LSG and Josh Hazlewood for RCB," he added.