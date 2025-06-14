Aakash Chopra heaps massive praise on Aiden Markram for masterful knock against Australia Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra recently came forward and lauded the performance of South Africa's opener Aiden Markram in the second innings of the World Test Championship final against Australia where the star batter hit a century.

South Africa’s Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma have been brilliant for their side in the second innings of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025. Both batters have built a solid partnership, helping their side race towards the title, putting Australia in a perplexing situation.

By the end of day 3, Proteas’ opener Aiden Markram had amassed 102 runs in 159 deliveries, with South Africa needing just 69 runs to win the WTC title, with eight wickets in hand. Impressed with Markram’s performance, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra came forward and lauded the star batter’s showing.

"He is the only South African batter to score a hundred in an ICC men's final. He became the third centurion in WTC final history. He is the first to score a hundred in the fourth innings," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Let me put my hand up. I had said that the decision to bowl first after winning the toss wasn't a good one because there would be fourth-innings pressure. 282 runs are a lot, but he dwarfed that total. His technical foundation is excellent. He reminds us a little of Jacques Kallis," he added.

Aakash Chopra praises Markram’s adaptability from T20 to Test cricket

Furthermore, the former cricketer also pointed out how Aiden Markram was playing in the IPL (Indian Premier League) and how it is no easy job to make the shift to Test cricket right after from the shortest format.

"What would have been the difficulties for Aiden Markram? One, he was playing only T20 cricket for the last two months. So he had to unlearn his T20 habits and then focus on Test cricket. That's a difficult job," Chopra said.

"Secondly, he got out for zero in the first innings. That was also a problem. Wickets have fallen here with the new ball. If you see the first three innings, wickets had fallen with the new ball in every inning. He ensured that he came with a positive mindset," he added.