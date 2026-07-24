Aakash Chopra hails India youngster after 19-ball blitzkrieg against Zimbabwe

New Delhi:

The Indian team took the lead in the ongoing three-game series against Zimbabwe. Taking on the side in Harare for the first T20I, the Men in Blue managed to win the game by seven wickets, and 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was one of the biggest star performers in the game.

It is worth noting that India came into the series on the back of consecutive series losses against Ireland and England. Hence, the win against Zimbabwe came at the perfect time for newly appointed skipper Shreyas Iyer. Bowling first, India conceded 125 runs in the first innings, and it was Sooryavanshi who smashed 50 runs in 19 deliveries that helped the Men in Blue win the game.

After the clash, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra came forward and talked about the performance of the youngster in the game. He hailed the 15-year-old for his prowess in hitting the ball out of the park.

"There was a wait to see how this boy would play, when he would play, and how many runs he would score. To be very honest, it's only a matter of when, not if, as he would definitely score runs," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"However, he would have felt a little pressure because he was a part of the team and then dropped. Now he was played again, and you realize that you need to score runs. Since he is 15 years old and probably knows only one way of playing, didn't change his way of playing, which is a good thing," he added.

India to take on Zimbabwe next on July 25

Speaking of the side, India and Zimbabwe will next meet at the same venue, at the Harare Sports Club, on July 25th. The two sides will aim to put in their best performance in the upcoming game.

While India will be on the lookout to clinch the series with another good showing, Zimbabwe will hope to significantly improve and win the game in hopes of levelling the series and taking the three-game affair into game three for the potential series decider.

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