Aakash Chopra gives his take on RCB's bowling attack ahead of clash with MI Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra recently came forward and talked about what could be Royal Challengers Bengaluru's weakness as the side gears up to take on Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025.

The stage is set for game 20 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Mumbai Indians face off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both teams lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 7, and the clash will be a crucial one for MI as the side has been in subpar form as of late.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been in good form, the side has won two out of the three matches that they have played so far, and they will hope for another good showing against MI.

Ahead of the clash, there could be many things to address for RCB ahead of the game. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took centre stage and talked about how RCB’s spin bowling attack could be their weakness for the clash against MI.

"They have three bowlers who will like these conditions. Josh Hazlewood will like bowling here. Bhuvneshwar Kumar would love bowling on the Wankhede surface, and they have Yash Dayal. All three bowlers will enjoy bowling here. They will be very, very decent," Aakash Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Krunal Pandya's first match was outstanding. However, his performances have been up and down after that. We were abused a lot, that we were saying Bengaluru's spin was bad and were asked to see how well they bowled. However, in the fourth match, we are saying that their spinners haven't done that well. The spinners will have to lift their game a little," he added.

Furthermore, Aakash Chopra previewed Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batting in the tournament so far. The former batter backed Phil Salt and Virat Kohli to go big at the Wankhede once more.

"The season has been decent. They have lost just one match and won two. They have won both their away games, and this is once again an away game. Whenever the opening partnership is good, they find themselves in a very nice space. You fall where it doesn't happen," he said in the same video.