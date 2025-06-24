Aakash Chopra gives his take on India's batting collapse on day 4 of first England Test Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra recently came forward and reflected on how India's constant batting collapse could prove to be a problem for the side in the upcoming matches of the Test series against England.

New Delhi:

The Indian team has put in an exceptional performance in the first Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Taking on England at Headingley, India posted a total of 471 runs in the first innings of the game thanks to centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant.

Furthermore, India went on to score 364 runs in the second innings thanks to tons by KL Rahul and Pant once more. However, it is worth noting that the visitors went through sudden batting collapses throughout the two innings of the game.

Team India lost their last six wickets for just 31 runs as they were limited by England to a score of 364 in the first innings of the game. Speaking on the same, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra came forward and opined how the collapse could be a problem for India going forward.

"Two incredible centuries, and two collapses. One collapse in the first innings and one in the second. So many collapses, are we playing Jenga? Collapses have become a part of Indian cricket. Generally, everyone's tail wags, and our tail is so tiny. It ends as soon as it starts. So that is a problem. In the first innings, at one stage, it seemed like you would score 550-575, but it was not to be," Aakash Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Chopra talked about how Ravindra Jadeja was left alone on one end

Furthermore, Aakash Chopra talked about how veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was constantly left alone on one end with the bat, as the bowlers failed to extend their stay at the crease.

"Here also, there were expectations of a lot of runs being scored, and that you would go far ahead, but it hasn't happened again because wickets fell one after the other, which included Karun Nair and Shardul Thakur. Ravindra Jadeja was playing, but we play with three or four No. 11s - Bumrah, Siraj, Prasidh. It hurts that Shardul has become like a No. 9," he observed.