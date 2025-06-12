Aakash Chopra backs Rishabh Pant's batting mindset ahead of England tour Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra recently came forward and backed Rishabh Pant to stay true to his game ahead of the five-game England tour. He opined that Pant does not need to change anything in his playstyle against England.

Team India’s squad for the upcoming five-Test tour of England is undoubtedly star-studded. From Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal to Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian team will be looking to put in their best performance in the upcoming tour as they look to kick off the new WTC cycle on a positive note.

One of the biggest who will have many eyes set upon him would be ace batter Rishabh Pant. India’s X factor in the longest format, Rishabh Pant will have many expectations from him in the upcoming tour.

However, ahead of the tour, Pant will need to stay true to his batting playstyle if he is looking to succeed in England, according to former India cricketer Aakash Chopra. The former opener opined that there is no need for Pant to change anything against England.

"There shouldn't be a change as well. How will you succeed if you leave the thing that got you success? His playing style has always been unorthodox. Everyone sees the game differently. When Rishabh sees the game differently, he reacts like that," Chopra told Star Sports.

"He doesn't see the game like Steve Smith. He sees how he can upset the bowler, and that he can control the game very well if he hits a six. He starts like that too. Of course, if balls like these (snorters) are bowled, he will be more careful. You can respect the short balls a little," he added.

Chopra backs Pant to perform in England

Furthermore, Aakash Chopra talked about how Rishabh Pant will only get dismissed while playing shots against England. He opined that Pant should be scrutinised for his lack of runs, not for the way he gets out.

"Rishabh Pant will get out while playing shots only. You will rarely see him getting out while defending. You cannot question his execution as well. Criticism should be based on whether he scores runs or not. You have the right to criticise him if he doesn't score runs," he said.

