'Afghanistan don't have to play T20 WC qualifiers, you do': Chopra on Ranatunga's 'B-team' comment

'Afghanistan don't have to play T20 WC qualifiers, you have to': Aakash Chopra on Ranatunga's comments

Former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga's comments on BCCI sending India's "second-string team" have caused a significant controversy in the cricket fraternity. The Sri Lankan cricket board also issued a statement in response to Ranatunga's comment, saying that 14 members of the Indian squad which traveled to the island nation have international experience.

The Indian team will be led by Shikhar Dhawan, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be the vice-captain of the side.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has now reacted to Ranatunga's comments.

"It is absolutely right that it is not the main team, the likes of Bumrah, Shami, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja are not there. But is it really like a B-grade team?” said Chopra on his official YouTube channel.

"India's probable ODI XI has played 471 ODIs in total, of course, this is not the first team. When Sri Lanka picks the team, it will be interesting to see how many matches in all they have played. When you try to match experience to experience, it will be a very exciting exercise."

Chopra also said that Sri Lanka still has to play for the qualifiers of the 2021 T20 World Cup, and that the cricket fraternity in the country "will have to look inward as well."

“Sri Lanka will have to look inwards as well. Let’s be honest, Afghanistan don’t have to play the World T20 qualifiers, you have to. This is a reality. The truth is that Sri Lankan cricket is really struggling at the moment, even if you look at the England numbers now,” Chopra said.

"There is a possibility they may not qualify for the T20 World Cup, that they do not come in the main draw at all. You may not be there in the Super 12. That is also a reality and Afghanistan is already there."

Sri Lanka will play in the qualifier alongside Ireland, Papua New Guinea, Oman, Bangladesh, Namibia, Netherlands and Scotland. Four top teams will qualify for the Super 12 stage.