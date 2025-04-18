Aakash Chopra analyses Yuzvendra Chahal's performances ahead of clash against RCB Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra recently came forward and talked about how Punjab Kings' upcoming clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru could be a grudge match for Yuzvendra Chahal, who once played for RCB.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for game 34 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, Punjab Kings take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on April 18. Ahead of the clash, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra recently came forward and opined that the upcoming game could be a grudge match for star PBKS spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

It is worth noting that Yuzvendra Chahal had represented RCB for a few seasons in the IPL, and the franchise had let him go in the last two mega auctions, allowing other franchises to acquire his services.

"It's a grudge match for Yuzi Chahal – 'You people don't take me only. I went to Rajasthan (Royals) first, as you didn't take me. Then I went to Punjab, as you didn't take me again.' He is coming after picking up four wickets in the last match. That actually is outstanding," Aakash Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Furthermore, Chopra talked about the recent performances of ace Punjab pacer Arshdeep Singh. He opined that Arshdeep would be looking to showcase his excellence with the ball after he was not given the new ball to bowl with in Punjab’s last game.

"Another thing is that Arshdeep Singh is not bowling with the new ball now. Xavier Bartlett bowled, and Marco Jansen bowled with him. Arsh was held back. So it should become an ego issue for him because he takes wickets with the new ball every time he plays for India, but what happens in the IPL?" Chopra observed.

"This is not this year's story only. This has been the story for the last one-and-a-half years. The powerplay numbers have not been that good. If you don't pick up wickets in the powerplay, it just doesn't suit you. You are a much better player. His pride might have been hurt a little in the last match," he added.