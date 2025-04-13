Aakash Chopra analyses Delhi Capitals' upcoming clash against Mumbai Indians Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra recently came forward and talked about Delhi Capitals' upcoming clash against Mumbai Indians. He talked about several factors in the game like the forms of Rohit Sharma and Jake Fraser-McGurk.

The stage is set for game 29 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Delhi Capitals locks horns against Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 13. It is worth noting that Delhi Capitals are currently unbeaten in the IPL. With four wins out of four, Capitals occupy first place in the standings and will hope for another good game.

With almost everything going right for them, one of the concerns for Capitals could be the form of their opener Jake Fraser-McGurk. The star batter has registered consistently low scores in the IPL 2025, and speaking on his form, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took centre stage and analysed the side’s upcoming game against MI.

"The only undefeated team in the tournament are the Delhi Capitals, and they are playing well. It seems like KL Rahul is on a different mission. Whether you make him bat up or down the order, it doesn't make a difference to him. He keeps scoring runs," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Jake Fraser-McGurk is a problem. Somewhere down the line, he might be replaced. However, you haven't still taken Harry Brook's replacement. It could be Dewald Brevis, but I feel there would be a race now. By the time they start thinking of Dewald Brevis, the Gujarat Titans might have signed him because Glenn Phillips has been ruled out," he added.

Furthermore, Aakash also talked about the form of former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. The veteran batter has been in subpar form in the IPL 2025 so far, unable to go big, and seeing his performance, Chopra opined that Rohit needs to score runs against DC.

"If I look towards Mumbai, Rohit Sharma needs to score runs because this batting lineup cannot be made without you. Naman Dhir scored runs when he was sent up the order once, but you cannot send him up the order repeatedly. If Ryan Rickelton opens with Rohit and Will Jacks comes at No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav has to come at No. 4," Chopra said.