'A slim chance': Glenn Maxwell provides crucial injury update on his fractured wrist ahead of India series Veteran Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell recently came forward and provided a crucial injury update on his fractured wrist, and the timeline to his return ahead of the white-ball series against Team India.

New Delhi:

With the conclusion of the ongoing two-game test series between India and the West Indies, the Men in Blue will be touring Australia for a white ball series. The Aussies will host team India across a three-game ODI series, which will be followed by a five-game T20I series.

Ahead of the T20I series, Australia was handed a major setback after star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, while bowling in the nets, was hit on the wrist by Mitchell Owen in the lead-up to Australia’s series against New Zealand. Maxwell was immediately sent home, as he opted to have surgery and began his recovery process straight away.

As Cricket Australia announced their squad for the upcoming series against India, Maxwell was not named in the squad for the first two T20Is. Speaking on the same, the star all-rounder opined that he is hoping to be fit for the final three T20Is of the series.

"I think having the surgery last week sort of gives me a little bit more hope of playing some part in that India series, if I can get myself right, the only reason I had the surgery was the options they gave me were miss that series completely and no surgery, or have surgery and it gives me a slim chance to hopefully play a part. And if not, I'll be ready earlier for the BBL, and I think it leaves me in good stead to get the rest of my body right,” Maxwell was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Maxwell opened up on the moment he got injured

Furthermore, Maxwell also talked about how he was just unlucky to have his hand in an awkward position when the shot from Owen hit him in the nets.

"I was probably just a bit unlucky with the position that it hit me on the arm. When it hit me, I thought I was lucky that it hit just bone and it wasn't too much flesh, and it was going to be right. But, yeah, another unlucky one,” he said.