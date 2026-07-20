'A sad story': Former India cricketer weighs in on India's ODI series loss against England

London:

The Indian team sustained yet another loss in the third ODI of the series against England; the hosts registered a 27-run win in the game, clinching the series in the process, handing India yet another defeat. With the loss, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra expressed disappointment over India’s performance in the series.

He noted that the Men in Blue have been in a rut and have been on a losing streak, especially in the shortest format of the game. In India’s ODI series against England, the visitors bore a 2-1 defeat, despite calling in their big guns. Limited to 360/7, 28 runs short of the 388-run target, they lost the third and final ODI at Lord’s on Sunday, July 19.

The match was the final game of India's tour of England, and the loss was preceded by a 0-4 defeat in the T20I. After the game, Aakash Chopra talked about the side’s performance in the series and opened up about what went wrong.

“We have lost another series. It is not a good story. It is actually a sad story because we lost the T20Is in Ireland, then we lost to England, and now we have lost the ODI series,” Aakash Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“We are not winning anything. We won a Test in Afghanistan and an ODI series against them. What else have we won apart from that?” he added.

Despite the top order’s resilience, India failed to chase down mammoth target

Speaking of the third ODI between India and England, after the hosts posted a total of 387 runs in the first innings, India did get off to a good start to the run chase. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma performed brilliantly as Gill amassed 77 runs in 84 deliveries. Furthermore, Rohit shut down his critics, scoring 138 runs in 110 deliveries.

Additionally, Virat Kohli went on to score 74 runs in 60 deliveries. However, the middle order failed to put in a good show as India was limited to 360, and England won the game by 27 runs and clinched the series.

Also Read: