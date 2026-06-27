8 teams confirmed for T20 World Cup 2028 after Sri Lanka's win over Scotland

New Delhi:

The race for places in the 2028 T20 World Cup has begun to take shape, with eight teams earning direct qualification through their performances in the ongoing tournament, while several others must wait for rankings or the qualification pathway to determine their fate.

Australia, India, South Africa and Bangladesh booked their places after finishing among the top four teams in Group 1. From Group 2, England, West Indies, New Zealand and Sri Lanka also secured automatic qualification by ending the league phase inside the top four. Pakistan, in the meantime, will feature in the next edition as the designated hosts despite finishing fifth in Group 2 with only one victory from five matches.

One direct berth remains dependent on the ICC women’s T20I rankings. The highest-ranked team outside the already qualified nations at the July 6, 2026 cut-off will claim the 10th place in the tournament. Based on the current standings, Ireland occupy that position with a ranking of ninth.

The remaining two places in the 12-team competition will be decided through a 10-team global qualifying event, with participating teams advancing from regional qualification tournaments.

Scotland missed chance of automatic qualification

Scotland missed an opportunity to seal automatic qualification after suffering defeat against Sri Lanka on Friday, June 27. Their route to the 2028 tournament could now depend on either maintaining a sufficient ICC ranking or progressing through the qualification process. Netherlands also appear likely to require the global qualifier to reach the main event. Scotland and Ireland could face the same scenario if their rankings drop before the July deadline.

The International Cricket Council has also finalised the qualification framework for the inaugural Women's Champions Trophy, scheduled to be staged in Sri Lanka next year.

Alongside hosts Sri Lanka, the top five teams in the women's T20I rankings at the July 6 cut-off will qualify for the competition. Under the current rankings, Australia, England, India, New Zealand and South Africa occupy those positions and are in line to join the hosts in the tournament.

When it comes to the current tournament, England are currently playing New Zealand. If the White Ferns manage to beat the hosts, they can progress to the semis.

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