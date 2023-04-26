73% viewers are watching IPL 2023 on digital, says Score Report

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER IPL trophy

SCORE, the IPL ad effectiveness measurement report by Synchronize India and Unomer has revealed that digital streaming on mobile and connected TV has reached three times more IPL viewers than linear TV. According to the report, 73% viewers stream IPL on digital platforms and only 27% viewers watch IPL via cable/ DTH.

SCORE further explains that more viewers stream IPL on Smart TVs than watching over cable or DTH. With 62% viewers on connected TV and 38% viewers on cable/DTH, the report further establishes declining IPL viewership on TV.

The report also breaks down the audience viewing patterns. 52% people watch IPL on both TV and mobile, 30% watch exclusively on mobile and 18% prefer to watch it only on TV. In a nutshell, one-third viewers watch IPL exclusively on digital and over half are watching on mobile and TV both.

JioCinema bagged the digital rights of IPL from this season and will hold it until 2027. The fans have got a chance to watch the matches for free on the app and that has taken the viewership to the next level. Perhaps, whenever the Indian superstars like Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni have taken the field, the viewership for the game has gone past the peak even going up to 2.2 crore at one stage.

The numbers are only expected to go up as the tournament progresses. The fight for the playoffs will heat up in the second half and that will definitely result in increase in viewership.

