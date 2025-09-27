7-star Rahul Chahar runs through Hampshire on County debut for Surrey, registers best first-class figures Surrey found themselves on the cusp of their fifth County Championship victory of the 2025 Division One season, with Hampshire needing 33 runs for victory on the final day with just one wicket remaining, riding on Rahul Chahar's best-ever first-class cricket outing.

Southampton :

Indian leggie Rahul Chahar, who may have fallen out of the national reckoning having represented India during the 2021 T20 World Cup, but is making waves in red-ball cricket away from home in the final round of the County Championship after making his debut for Surrey. Chahar, who missed the last two home games for Surrey, was added to the side for the final game against Hampshire, replacing his compatriot R Sai Kishore and the leggie ended up running riot at the Rose Bowl, taking his career-best figures in an innings, while potentially bowling his side to a season-finishing win.

Hampshire collapsed from 61/0 to 141/9 as Chahar bamboozled the hosts with some quality wrist-spin bowling on a wicket, which was assisting the slower bowlers. After Ali Orr's 48 at the top, none of the Hampshire batters could offer any resistance as Chahar just couldn't stop taking wickets, including the scalp of his countryman Washington Sundar. Only James Fuller could hold one end and is still unbeaten, keeping minute chances of winning for the home side.

This was the eighth five-wicket haul for Chahar in first-class cricket and 7/45 as of now is his career-best in red-ball cricket. Chahar already has nine wickets for the match and will be keen to complete his maiden 10-wicket match haul as Surrey sense victory on the final day on Saturday.

It wasn't the best batting wicket, as was proved in the first innings when the hosts bowled out Surrey for just 147. Sundar's half-century in the first innings had powered Hampshire to a 101-run lead, before Dom Sibley, Dan Lawrence, teenager Ralphie Albert and Ben Foakes combined to help Surrey set a tricky target of 181 runs for the hosts to win.

Nottinghamshire have already been declared winners after finishing the season with 225 points, while Surrey will be keen to finish with a win on Saturday.