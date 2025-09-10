7 Indian Players who won T20 World Cup 2024 but are not part of Asia Cup 2025 India won the T20 World Cup 2024, ending their 11-year-long wait for an ICC title. India now look to defend their title and begin their quest to conquer Asia again. Here is a list of players who won the T20 World Cup 2024 but are not part of the Asia Cup 2025 team.

New Delhi:

Defending T20 world champions India open their Asia Cup campaign against the UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 10. Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team is tipped to be the favourite to win the continental title, but the skipper does not want to play with that tag.

"'Kisne bola? Mene toh nahi suna. (Who said? I didn't hear it). Well, if your preparations are great, then you are certainly confident when you take the field. Yes, we are playing after quite a while but we were here 3-4 days back. We had a good time as a team. Really looking forward to this tournament," Suryakumar said in the captains' press conference ahead of the start of the tournament.

While he can put away the question, there is little doubt over India not being the favourites. They have come a long way in changing their approach in recent years and have made 225-plus scores look dwarf since their T20 World Cup win. A lot of water has flown under the bridge since then, and India have a different squad going into the Asia Cup.

As many as seven players who won the T20 World Cup after beating South Africa in the final in late June are not part of the current 15-member main squad for the continental tournament.

List of T20 World Cup winners not in squad for Asia Cup

Three of the seven have retired from the format after the T20 World Cup win: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja. Some are not considered or are either in the reserves.

Rishabh Pant is nursing his toe fracture that he sustained during the fourth Test of the five-match series against England in July. Yashasvi Jaiswal is in the reserves for the Asia Cup, while Yuzvendra Chahal was not considered, given the plethora of options India have at their disposal. Another star, Mohammed Siraj, was given rest, considering the workload he had during the 2-2 drawn series against England and is best remembered for his astonishing performance in India's six-run win in the final match.

T20 World Cup 2024 winners not in India's squad for Asia Cup 2025:

Player Name Status Rohit Sharma Retired from T20Is (and Tests too) Virat Kohli Retired from T20Is (and Tests too) Ravindra Jadeja Retired from T20Is Rishabh Pant Nursing toe injury Yashasvi Jaiswal Named in reserves Yuzvendra Chahal Not considered Mohammed Siraj Rested after the England series

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel