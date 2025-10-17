6 investors including Delhi Capitals co-owner, among interested parties to buy RCB: Report Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise is set to undergo a takeover and there are several interested parties, including a couple of businessmen from India, a different IPL franchise owner and a couple of private equity companies based in the US.

Bengaluru:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are now seriously looking for an investor to take over the franchise right after winning their maiden IPL title. However, the quoted valuation of around $2 billion by Diageo, the principal company which owns the franchise, has ruffled quite a few feathers, even among those who are interested in buying the franchise. As per a Cricbuzz report, as many as six investors are interested in taking over RCB, including Adar Poonawala of Serum Institute and Parth Jindal of the JSW Group, who co-owns the Delhi Capitals alongside the GMR group.

Apart from those two, Adani Group and a Delhi-based businessman are also among the interested parties, along with a couple of private equity companies based in the US, who as per the report, were believed to be weighing their options in terms of available funds and value they seek by going in that direction.