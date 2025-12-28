'6, 4, 2, 6, 6, 6': Kieron Pollard smashes 30 runs in one over in ILT20 against Dubai Capitals - Watch MI Emirates continued to dominate the proceedings in the ongoing edition of International League T20 (ILT20) as they crushed Dubai Capitals on Saturday. Their skipper Kieron Pollard also had some fun with the bat, smashing 30 runs in an over off Waqar Salamkeil.

Abu Dhabi:

MI Emirates' domination in the ongoing edition of the International League T20 continued in the 29th match as they crushed Dubai Capitals by eight wickets. It was their seventh win in 10 matches of the season and they finished the league stage in the second place as well. Kieron Pollard is leading the Emirates, who had fun with the bat in the run chase, smashing as many as 30 runs off the leading wicket-taker of the season, Waqar Salamkheil.

It happened in the 15th over of the innings, when MI Emirates needed 40 runs off the last six overs and even though they had eight wickets in hand, things could've gotten tricky in the chase. However, Pollard had other ideas as he took the attack to Salamkheil, smashing him for a six and a four in the first two deliveries of the over.

The batter followed it with a couple of runs more before hitting three consecutive sixes and churning a total of 30 runs in the over. Thanks to this stunning over, MI Emirates chased down the target of 123 runs in just 16.4 overs and Pollard too remained unbeaten on 44 runs off 31 balls with a four and five sixes to his credit.

The over also spoiled Waqar Salamkheil's figures who had earlier conceded only 13 runs in three overs of his spell earlier.

Here's the video:

Allah Ghazanfar strangles Dubai Capitals with his spin

As far as the match is concerned, Dubai Capitals crawled to 122 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their 20 overs. Allah Ghazanfar was the best bowler for MI Emirates as he picked up three wickets for 28 runs in his four overs. None of the Dubai Capitals scored 25 or more runs despite five of them reaching double figures.

MI Emirates skipper Pollard was happy with the team's performance and lauded the players for sticking to their plans. "Bowlers bowled well, stuck to their plans. The guys have come in and done their part. I said at the start of the tournament that we have depth in the squad. Horses for courses. For us it's just about understanding what's needed on the day. When the pressure is on and spinners are bowling, you have to go after the spin. The way the openers went about it at the start and set the platform, we could take some time in the middle," Pollard said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

